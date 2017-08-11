Introduction

Welcoming Remarks — Dale Sprusansky

American Public Opinion About U.S. Aid to Israel and Other Top AIPAC Programs — Grant F. Smith

KEYNOTE ADDRESS: What Has Changed Since Publication of The Israel Lobby and What the New Administration Can Do Differently— Prof. John Mearsheimer

Recent Legislation That Threatens the First Amendment Rights of Palestinian Solidarity Activists in the U.S. and the Legal Challenges Thereto— Maria LaHood

A Conversation With Retired Congressmen Jim Moran (D-VA) and Nick Rahall (D-WV)

KEYNOTE ADDRESS: The Israel Lobby and the “Peace Process” From a Palestinian Perspective — Hanan Ashrawi

Challenges and Changes in 25 Years Working on Israel-Palestine Issues, and Advice for Independent Filmmakers — Tom Hayes

Strategies to Successfully Push Back Against Harmful Hollywood Stereotypes About Arabs and Muslims, and the Work New Generations Must Now Take On — Jack Shaheen

The Intersection of Pro-Israel Organizations and Donors, and Islamophoba: Findings from Fear, Inc.— Wajahat Ali

The Israel Lobby and Fake Peace Processing — Khalil Jahshan

Conference Organizers’ Remarks — Delinda Hanley and Grant Smith

KEYNOTE ADDRESS: The Value of Viewing Israel-Palestine Through the Lens of Settler-Colonialism — Prof. Ilan Pappé

Excerpts From and Comments on Al Jazeera’s Investigative Series “The Lobby” — Clayton Swisher