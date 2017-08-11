IN THE NEWS
Unity Center Opens in Sacramento
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg speaks at Aug. 26 Unity Center opening. [Staff Photo Phil Pasquini]
Sacramento's
THE ISRAEL LOBBY AND AMERICAN POLICY
Introduction
Welcoming Remarks — Dale Sprusansky
American Public Opinion About U.S. Aid to Israel and Other Top AIPAC Programs — Grant F. Smith
KEYNOTE ADDRESS: What Has Changed Since Publication of The Israel Lobby and What the New Administration Can Do Differently— Prof. John Mearsheimer
Recent Legislation That Threatens the First Amendment Rights of Palestinian Solidarity Activists in the U.S. and the Legal Challenges Thereto— Maria LaHood
A Conversation With Retired Congressmen Jim Moran (D-VA) and Nick Rahall (D-WV)
KEYNOTE ADDRESS: The Israel Lobby and the “Peace Process” From a Palestinian Perspective — Hanan Ashrawi
Challenges and Changes in 25 Years Working on Israel-Palestine Issues, and Advice for Independent Filmmakers — Tom Hayes
Strategies to Successfully Push Back Against Harmful Hollywood Stereotypes About Arabs and Muslims, and the Work New Generations Must Now Take On — Jack Shaheen
The Intersection of Pro-Israel Organizations and Donors, and Islamophoba: Findings from Fear, Inc.— Wajahat Ali
The Israel Lobby and Fake Peace Processing — Khalil Jahshan
Conference Organizers’ Remarks — Delinda Hanley and Grant Smith
KEYNOTE ADDRESS: The Value of Viewing Israel-Palestine Through the Lens of Settler-Colonialism — Prof. Ilan Pappé
Excerpts From and Comments on Al Jazeera’s Investigative Series “The Lobby” — Clayton Swisher